Things are officially serious between Sofia Richie and her boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, as the couple purchased a stunning $17 million mansion in April and after months of renovations, have finally moved in. The 23-year-old model and heiress has been giving fans a peek at the luxurious estate via Instagram photos.

The couple celebrated Sofia’s August 24 birthday with their family and close friends by having a dinner party in their new abode’s backyard. Sofia shared snapshots of the home’s gorgeous pool covered with sunflowers and lit votive candles floating atop the water.

The mansion’s backyard looked perfect for entertaining, with a photo of Sofia sitting on the edge of the marble hot tub with candles lit in glass vases around her. Behind the swimsuit model was a large sitting area with several large white sofas covered with colorful pillows. A pergola-style roof hung over the area, which also featured mounted lighting for evening entertaining.

Sofia included a photo of the long wooden dining table covered with yellow floral decorations. On the plate at each seat was a curated menu where lucky guests could choose from Wagyu beef, wood oven baked French sea bass and truffle pasta. The Richie-Grainges sure know how to throw a dinner party! Sofia later shared a dimly lit photo that included a group hug between her dad Lionel Richie, mom Diane and brother Miles.

A charcuterie table was set up against vertical wood panels with a tan stone wall in the backyard, as was a cocktail station on a light wood table with a background made up of various light colored stacked stones.

Sofia has given several peeks inside the home itself, sitting on a modern wooden staircase surrounded by tall windows and a glass railing. She also took a snapshot of a chic marble fireplace with a large bouquet of orange and yellow flowers in front of it. The heiress also took a video showing off several bouquets of birthday flowers and cards from well-wishers atop a low, light wood cabinet.

The spectacular 8,023-square-foot modern home includes six bathrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. It sits on 2.2 acres of prime real estate above Beverly Hills’ Coldwater Canyon area.

Sofia and music executive Elliot, 27, have superstar neighbors on their cul-de-sac, which is dubbed “Music Row” for the number of entertainers who live there. According to Dirt, Rihanna lives two doors down, Sir Paul McCartney‘s longtime Los Angeles home is on the same street and Madonna recently leased a property, which used to belong to Mariah Carey. With Sofia’s dad Lionel being a pop music legend and Elliot’s father, Lucien Grainge, head of the Universal Music Group, the couple are right at home among music heavyweights.