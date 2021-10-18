Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are planning the wedding of their dreams after his October 17 proposal. But the Blink 182 drummer has already had over-the-top nuptials with his own beloved personal theme when he married Shanna Moakler in 2004.

The musician, 45, is a huge Halloween fan, and the former couple’s wedding was based on the Tim Burton film, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Travis, 45, dressed up in the same black and white pinstripe suit that the 1993 animated flick’s protagonist, Jack Skellington, wore in the movie. The pair married on Halloween eve, choosing October 30, 2004, as their wedding date.

Travis had his then-dark hair pulled forward into a widow’s peak on his forehead so that he looked like a vampire. Shanna, 46, looked like a stunning damsel in distress, even wearing an elaborate black headpiece in place of a veil. She wore three different necklaces of differing lengths, each featuring a crucifix pendant. Aren’t crosses supposed to scare off vampires?

Shanna’s gown was a long-sleeved plunging lace Monique Lhuillier design with a full skirt. It featured a large black satin waistband with a long bow in the back to match the black and red color scheme of the couple’s wedding. The flower girls wore mini versions of Shanna’s gown, donning white sleeveless dresses with large black hemlines and waistbands. They also wore crowns of flowers in white and red.

Travis’ Blink-182 bandmates, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, served as the groomsmen, while the couple’s then-1-year-old son, Landon, dressed in a little black suit like his dad and wore a baby mohawk. Shanna gushed at the time to People magazine that of the couple’s nuptials, “Even though it was different and wild, it was really upscale and romantic.”

Shanna and Travis tied the knot nearby where the drummer proposed to Kourtney. They wed in front of 250 guests on the grounds of Santa Barbara’s Bacara Resort & Spa. Travis asked the Poosh founder to marry him on the beach in front of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, just a 20-minute drive south from where he and Shanna had their nuptials.

While Travis managed to incorporate his love of Halloween into his wedding to Shana, the pair also made sure that their favorite film, 1993’s True Romance, also had a part in their big day. Years later, Travis and Kourtney shared posts about the film on Instagram while flirting with each other before officially coming out as a couple.

“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over,” Shanna told Us Weekly in May 2021. The former Miss U.S.A. then revealed the music she walked down the aisle to at her wedding, as well as her first dance song with Travis.

“I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to “You’re So Cool” from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song,” she told the publication. While Kourtney is surely wanting to incorporate the couple’s shared interests — and how they bonded over True Romance early on in their own — in their nuptials, it looks like she and Travis are going to have to come up with a new wedding march and first dance music, since he already tapped into the film for his first marriage!