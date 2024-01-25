Travis Kelce is putting his newfound fame amid his romance with Taylor Swift to good use by teaming up with Kodiak to donate meals to hungry kids. Following the Kansas City Chiefs victory against the Buffalo Bills on January 21, Travis, 34, teamed up with the breakfast brand to donate 25,000 meals to kids in the Kansas City area through the nonprofit after school program Operation Breakthrough.

“Joining forces with my friends over at Kodiak to fuel the Operation Breakthrough families is a total privilege,” Travis – who became an investor in Kodiak in 2022 – said in a statement about the initiative. “Alongside Kodiak, a brand I love, we will be making a meaningful difference in the day-to-day life of hundreds of Kansas City kids, and I couldn’t be more excited to make this happen.”

Travis spoke about the partnership just three days before the Chiefs are scheduled to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28. Whichever team wins the game will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Not only did the January 21 game mark a major victory in the Chiefs’ season, but it was also the first time Taylor, 34, met Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. Jason, 36, captured the attention of fans by going shirtless and jumping out of their suite to cheer on Travis during the game.

The brothers spoke about the game during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, revealing that Kylie, 31, wasn’t thrilled with her husband’s behavior. “I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said about Kylie. “I’m not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads up. The moment we get into the suite I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason don’t you dare.’”

He added that he told Kylie he wasn’t “asking for permission,” and reminded her that he was “blackout drunk” when they first met after matching on Tinder.

“This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm,” the Philadelphia Eagles player said. He then added that Kylie asked him to be on his “best behavior” for their first time meeting Taylor.

However, Travis assured Jason that his wild behavior didn’t scare Taylor off. “Tay said she absolutely loved you,” the youngest Kelce brother said.

Kylie also weighed in on Jason’s antics by leaving a hilarious comment on a video of the segment shared by the “New Heights” Instagram page. ‘“I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,’” she wrote while quoting Jason, adding, “The exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat.”

The Pennsylvania native – who married Jason in 2018 – made the comment after she expressed interest in getting a cat during a December 2023 episode of “New Heights.” Jason wasn’t initially on board with the plan, though Kylie seems to have a solid argument on adding a pet to their household.