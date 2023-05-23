Kicking it solo! Tom Sandoval no longer shares a house with ex-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, after she appeared to pack her boxes and move out following his cheating scandal with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss.

“Ready to dip out,” the Fancy AF Cocktail author shared via Instagram Stories on May 22, alongside a video that showed cardboard boxes lined up outside the home she shared with her ex.

While it appears Ariana has moved on from the relationship (and that house), is Tom still staying there? Keep reading for everything we know about the TomTom cocreator’s current living situation.

Where Does Tom Sandoval Live?

He and Ariana shared a 4,450-square-foot house in Valley Village, California, which they purchased together in 2019 for $2.2 million.

“Tom and Ariana bought the $2 million home in 2019 when everything was going well in their relationship, and now it’s all gone to hell,” a source told Life & Style on May 18, referring to the cheating scandal between Tom and Raquel, which has since been dubbed Scandoval. “Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The insider added, “Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms. The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her.”

For Ariana, “the house had great memories,” the source added, noting that she “loved living there,” but Tom and Raquel’s illicit relationship has since “ruined that for her.”

Do Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Still Live Together?

Tom and Ariana split after nine years together after it was revealed that he was having a months-long affair with Raquel, Life & Style confirmed on March 3. In the months following the scandal, the pair continued to live under the same roof. However, they had no contact with each other. The Florida native noted there were people acting as “go-betweens” so they could communicate.

“My plan is to sell the house,” Ariana shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on May 17. “I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on.”

Previously, the former couple referred to their Valley Village house as their “forever home,” during an interview with Bravo in June 2021.

“As long as we’re living in Los Angeles, this is a forever Los Angeles home,” Ariana added at the time. “I can only imagine moving out of this house if we were just gonna completely leave L.A. and decide to move to the woods.”