Who Went Home on ‘The Bachelorette’? Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Said Goodbye to 3 Men on Night 1

Saying goodbye to some fan-favorites! Who went home on this week’s episode of The Bachelorette? Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia said goodbye to a few contestants during the first rose ceremony of season 19, which aired on Monday, July 11.

After they both competed for Clayton Echard‘s heart during season 26 of The Bachelor, both runner-ups were named as co-Bachelorettes in this history-making season. No, the ladies won’t be pitted against each other in their journeys — however, they’ll both be looking for a potential match from a pool of 32 men.

“I am so happy for her. I truly am! It’s crazy. This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together. We’ve been through the most crazy experience together,” Rachel, 26, said of her and Gabby’s journey during the After the Final Rose special in March. Gabby, 31, added, “I’m a girl’s girl through and through, so having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for.”

However, according to former Bachelor Nick Viall, a season with two leads was “hell to film because they decided to have two Bachelorettes, like, last second.” On a June episode of his podcast, “The Viall Files,” the former ABC star, 41, shared inside information from the season.

“I’ve heard it’s going to be very different. And it’s going to have a Paradise feel to it,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum teased, referring to The Bachelor spinoff. “It is on a cruise ship — part of it. I asked people because it sounds like the producers think it’s gonna be really interesting, but very different.”

Per Nick, some people on the production team ” hope they never do it again.” He added, “Just because of the logistics. I think, a cruise ship probably was the challenge.”

While he didn’t reveal who shared the information, Nick did tell listeners that “early on, they’re very much going to be dividing up the men.” The former Bachelor noted, “I think they really are going out of their way to not pit two women against one another.”

The girls, for their part, are glad to be experiencing this together.

“It’s actually insane the things me and Gabby have been through,” Rachel shared during a March interview on Good Morning America. “We always knew that we had a bond forever, and to get to do this together, now [she’s] never going to be able to get rid of me!”

