Just one month before news of their split broke, Ariana Grande‘s estranged husband Dalton Gomez was allegedly spotted dancing with a mystery girl in a club. Though the couple’s split was made public in July 2023, Ariana and the realtor have been separated since January, according to multiple reports.

What Happened Between Dalton and the Mystery Woman?

The gossip began after a popular TikTok user, who reads celebrity blind items, shared a submission seemingly about the lowkey couple on June 5. In the video, the woman read a post that claimed there was “video evidence” of Dalton “nuzzling, touching and kissing” another woman.

Although Ariana and Dalton’s divorce went public in July, reports claim that the pair split in January.

The pair has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Fans, who did not know about their January spit, were shocked after watching the cozy clip and rallied around Ariana’s happiness and well-being in the comments section.

“I don’t know how accurate you are, but I hope this isn’t true … I have no opinions on Dalton, but Ariana’s been through too much .. .I feel for her,” one person wrote.

A second online user commented, “I really really hope this ain’t true but are deleted a lot of old posts including her wedding photos so that adds some backup to this 🙁 [sic].“

Are Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Still Together?

News broke that Ariana and Dalton split and were “headed for a divorce” on July 17, six months after their separation, according to multiple reports.

Although fans were informed about their separation in July, reports claimed Ariana and Dalton secretly called it quits in January.

Neither Ariana nor Dalton have publicly addressed their split.

Ariana sparked split rumors one day prior when she attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London alongside Andrew Garfield and ​Jonathan Bailey and wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

Before their breakup, Ariana, who didn’t publicly discuss her relationship with Dalton, ​confirmed they were still together in August 2022. The “Save Your Tears” vocalist posted a makeup tutorial video via TikTok and wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. However, she explained why the piece of jewelry was missing, seemingly shutting down split rumors before they could even begin.

“I’m just not wearing my ring, it’s getting cleaned,” she said to her followers. “I’m not getting a divorce, so before you start, don’t.”

That being said, Dalton and Ariana faced breakup rumors once again after the Los Angeles native de-activated his Instagram account in April 2023.

Eagle-eyed fans questioned if it was a subliminal message, nodding to his split with Ariana.

However, they have not publicly addressed the rumors.

Ariana and Dalton were last publicly seen in January 2023, after they grabbed late-night crepes in London.

When Did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Get Married?

Before they wed, Dalton proposed to the “Positions” artist in December 2020 with an enormous diamond ring that featured a pearl on the left of the band.

The extravagant symbol of love was worth “between approximately $300,000 to 350,000,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, told Life & Style at the time.

The former Nickelodeon actress and Dalton tied the knot in May 2021 during a private ceremony held in Ariana’s Montecito, California home. Shortly after becoming husband and wife, Ariana and Dalton couldn’t “wait to start a family.”

“[Ariana] just married the man of her dreams and the next thing on her list is becoming a mom. Her plan has always been to become a young mother and Dalton is completely on board,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “She‘s always said she wanted to have two kids, a boy and a girl, before she turned 30, so she’s right on track.”