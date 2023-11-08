Erin Andrews is loving how happy her pal Travis Kelce has been since he started dating Taylor Swift.

“He’s having a real glow up,” Erin, 45, gushed in an interview with The Messenger on Tuesday, November 7. “He looks great.”

The NFL reporter is also totally onboard with all of the publicity that Taylor, 33, has brought to football amid the high-profile relationship. “These two little girls saw her and they were jumping up and down and waving to her and she blew them a kiss,” Erin shared. “And I was like, ‘Come on!’ That’s so nice, you know? I’ve met Taylor once before and I was blown away with how sweet she was and just how great she is with her fans and how she is having fun with this. I think it’s so cool. I think it’s great for our sport.”

Aside from just being friends with Travis, 34, the former Dancing With the Stars cohost has also been credited with helping this hot new couple get together. After Travis attended Taylor’s Eras tour in July, he admitted that he missed the opportunity to give her his phone number at the show. Erin then took matters into her own hands and used her “Calm Down” podcast to manifest the relationship.

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world. Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” Erin said during an August episode of the podcast. “I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Do it for this guy. Do it for America.”

Travis and Taylor went public with their relationship in September when she attended one of his football games in Kansas City. Erin’s cohost, Charissa Thompson, reposted the August podcast clip to social media amid the buzz about the new romance.

“You two are something else!!” Travis commented on the post. “I owe you big time!!!”

Travis and Taylor have been going strong ever since, with the “Shake It Off” singer attending three more Chiefs games in person. She also hosted a viewing party for the team’s Sunday, November 5 game, which took place in Germany. Other Chiefs WAGs, including Brittany Mahomes, were in attendance at the watch party in Taylor’s New York City apartment.

Brittany, 28, and her friends also joined Taylor for a night out in the Big Apple on November 4. They hit the town with Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez. Brittany even documented the evening on Instagram, as she posted photos of herself and Taylor sipping on champagne with some other gal pals.