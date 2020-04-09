Happy memories! Hannah Brown gushed over a very “special” Jake Owen song that was performed on her first one-on-one date with Tyler Cameron on The Bachelorette. The country crooner announced that the fourth single on his Greetings From Jake album will be “Made for You,” and the Bachelor Nation babe couldn’t help but reminisce a bit about the meaning behind it.

“I was really hoping it was going to be the banger ‘Alabama Hannah,’” the 25-year-old joked in reference to Jake’s diss track about her that he wrote after her appearance on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. “But, I can support this decision. It’s a special one. Congrats, man!”

Tyler, 27, went on his first official solo date with the leading lady during week 4 of season 15. Although the pair simply went fishing, it was an important outing that built their relationship. Hannah was so bogged down from drama between Luke Parker and the other contestants that she confessed at the beginning of the day that she didn’t even feel like being there. However, Tyler was understanding and kind, and they ended up having a great day.

The fun continued into the evening when they attended Jake’s concert at the Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center. It’s amazing to see that the song still holds fond memories for the Alabama native. As far as the singer’s diss track, he promised the reality babe that it’ll be on the “next record.”

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed for Hannah and Tyler to rekindle their relationship. The exes spent more than two weeks quarantining at the male model’s home in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic and appeared to get very cozy during their time together.

However, Hannah’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively dished to Life & Style that the former flames are “just friends” at the moment.

“I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together … They’re just like two kids,” the reality dad explained. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less. People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.” Robert noted that his daughter has been “helping” the Cameron family following the sudden death of Tyler’s mom, Andrea, from a brain aneurysm.

Tyler also called his ex a “great friend” while on a Zoom call with fans, which was captured on TikTok.

No matter what happens between the two, they’ll always have “Made for You.”