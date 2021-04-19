Down the aisle! NFL star Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews’ wedding is going to be absolutely stunning.

The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder, 25, went into full wedding planning mode following the birth of the couple’s first child, daughter Sterling Skye, in February. While she’s keeping some details of her nuptials hush-hush, the Texas native is letting followers in on a bit of the planning.

“We have a date [and] place wahoooo,” Brittany teased via Instagram on March 1. She added a hashtag for 2022, signifying the high school sweethearts will tie the knot next year.

They have not dished where their big day is happening, but it’s likely they’ll walk down the aisle in their home state of Texas or in Kansas City, Missouri, where they currently reside while Patrick plays quarterback for the Chiefs. However, the adorable duo love traveling, specifically to sunny and beach-filled locations, so they may opt for a destination wedding. No matter where they choose, it will be the party of the year.

Needless to say, Brittany will be the most gorgeous bride. She documented a try-on trip to Los Angeles on April 18 with her mom, Diana Massey, a group of gal pals and her soon-to-be brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, on April 18. She didn’t reveal if she said yes to the dress or not, but a boomerang video showed her trying on a lace dress with a plunging neckline.

As far as their guest list, it will be chock-full of A-list athletes. Patrick and Brittany are good friends with Chiefs safety Tyrann Matheiu and fiancée Sydni Russell, tight end Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole and more.

Patrick popped the question in September 2020, the same night he received his Super Bowl ring. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” the fitness babe gushed on Instagram while sharing photos of a suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City filled with flowers and a marquee sign reading, “Will you marry me?”

“You made this day perfect; you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond,” she continued.

Her dazzling diamond ring cost approximately “between $350,000 to $800,000,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, told Life & Style at the time.

One month later, the couple announced Brittany was pregnant with baby No. 1. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the blonde beauty wrote via Instagram along with a photo of the ultrasound.

We can’t wait to see these two walk down the aisle!