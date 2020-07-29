This family sticks together. Khloé Kardashian encouraged fans to “be kind” amid Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage drama.

“Remember life is beautiful. We can all find the beauty in anything and everything. I challenge you to do one kind thing today,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, wrote via Twitter on Monday, July 27. “Take a moment to do one small thing for someone else in an act of kindness.”

Remember life is beautiful. We can all find the beauty in anything and everything. I challenge you to do one kind thing today. take a moment to do one small thing for someone else in an act of kindness. ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 27, 2020

Khloé has not spoken on the current happenings between Kim, 39, and Kanye, 43, but it seems like she’s putting positive vibes out there. One major way the famous family is showing support is by taking care of the couple’s four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — while the A-list couple works through their issues.

The kids have seemingly been in the care of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, was photographed playing with Kimye’s two eldest children on the beach on July 27. The coparents also toted the Kardashian West children on a trip to Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California. Luckily, they seem to be having lots of fun as their parents work through their rocky situation.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kanye alleged Kim and Kris Jenner were trying to “lock [him] up” and that he wanted a divorce from his wife, whom he married in 2014, during two now-deleted Twitter rants on July 21 and 22 while holed up at their family ranch in Wyoming.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote on her Instagram Story on July 22 in response to Kanye’s statements. “Those who are close [to] Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

The reality mom was treading lightly with the “Fade” artist and “following [the] advice” of a “team of experts and doctors,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “Kim is not communicating with Kanye, she is communicating with his friends who are with him at the ranch.”

The “Runaway” artist released an apology to the Selfish author on July 25. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” Kanye wrote on Twitter. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

On July 28, the Skims founder was photographed in Wyoming with her husband. The two appeared to be having an extremely emotional and tearful conversation. Kim was seen returning to Los Angeles one day later without Kanye.

Kim will always have the support of her famous family.